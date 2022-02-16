PHUKET TEST & GO

Royal River kwai Resort & Spa - Kanchanaburi Sandbox Hotel

Kanchanaburi
8.5
Bewertung mit
1471 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 16, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

This tranquil resort offers a sanctuary on the banks of the River Kwai, a short driving distance from Kanchanaburi. With the town just eight kilometers away, rental motorbikes can make trips to the River Kwai Bridge and War Memorial extremely convenient and inexpensive. Other popular attractions here include the Erawan Falls and the Tiger Temple. All guestrooms and suites feature a private balcony and floor-to-ceiling glass windows for optimum views of the river, tropical gardens, and the swimming pool. After a day touring the city, you are sure to enjoy a trip to the spa which offers herbal steams and aromatherapy massages. Royal River kwai Resort & Spa is tucked away in a quiet and secluded corner on the Kwai riverbank, making it an ideal accommodation for romantic getaways and peaceful family vacations.

Adresse / Karte

88 Kanchanaburi-Saiyok Road, Moo 2, Kangsean, Mueang Kanchanaburi, Kanchanaburi, Thailand, 71000

