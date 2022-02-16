Royal River kwai Resort & Spa - Kanchanaburi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This tranquil resort offers a sanctuary on the banks of the River Kwai, a short driving distance from Kanchanaburi. With the town just eight kilometers away, rental motorbikes can make trips to the River Kwai Bridge and War Memorial extremely convenient and inexpensive. Other popular attractions here include the Erawan Falls and the Tiger Temple. All guestrooms and suites feature a private balcony and floor-to-ceiling glass windows for optimum views of the river, tropical gardens, and the swimming pool. After a day touring the city, you are sure to enjoy a trip to the spa which offers herbal steams and aromatherapy massages. Royal River kwai Resort & Spa is tucked away in a quiet and secluded corner on the Kwai riverbank, making it an ideal accommodation for romantic getaways and peaceful family vacations.