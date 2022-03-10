TRAT TEST & GO

Rest Sea Resort Koh Kood - Trat Sandbox Hotel

Trat
8.7
通过
486条评论进行评分
更新于 March 10, 2022
Rest Sea Resort Koh Kood - Image 0
Rest Sea Resort Koh Kood - Image 1
Rest Sea Resort Koh Kood - Image 2
Rest Sea Resort Koh Kood - Image 3
Rest Sea Resort Koh Kood - Image 4
Rest Sea Resort Koh Kood - Image 5
+28 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Situated in the Ao Phrao area, Rest Sea Resort Koh Kood is the perfect place to experience Koh Kood and its surroundings. Situated only from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Rest Sea Resort Koh Kood offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate the weary traveler. Top features of the property include Wi-Fi in public areas, restaurant, concierge, beach, breakfast buffet. Step into one of 15 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day, A selection of amenities can be found in most rooms, inlcuding clothes rack, mirror, towels, private pool, internet access – wireless (complimentary). The property offers wonderful recreational facilities such as canoe, private beach, outdoor pool to make your stay truly unforgettable. Rest Sea Resort Koh Kood is a smart choice for travelers to Koh Kood, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Rest Sea Resort Koh Kood的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Rest Sea Resort Koh Kood
查看所有评论

地址/地图

134 Moo2 Koh Kood, Ao Phrao, Koh Kood, Thailand, 23000

热门过滤器

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU