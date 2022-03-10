TRAT TEST & GO

Rest Sea Resort Koh Kood - Trat Sandbox Hotel

Trat
8.7
Bewertung mit
486 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am March 10, 2022
Rest Sea Resort Koh Kood - Image 0
Rest Sea Resort Koh Kood - Image 1
Rest Sea Resort Koh Kood - Image 2
Rest Sea Resort Koh Kood - Image 3
Rest Sea Resort Koh Kood - Image 4
Rest Sea Resort Koh Kood - Image 5
+28 Fotos

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Situated in the Ao Phrao area, Rest Sea Resort Koh Kood is the perfect place to experience Koh Kood and its surroundings. Situated only from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Rest Sea Resort Koh Kood offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate the weary traveler. Top features of the property include Wi-Fi in public areas, restaurant, concierge, beach, breakfast buffet. Step into one of 15 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day, A selection of amenities can be found in most rooms, inlcuding clothes rack, mirror, towels, private pool, internet access – wireless (complimentary). The property offers wonderful recreational facilities such as canoe, private beach, outdoor pool to make your stay truly unforgettable. Rest Sea Resort Koh Kood is a smart choice for travelers to Koh Kood, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Rest Sea Resort Koh Kood , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Rest Sea Resort Koh Kood
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

134 Moo2 Koh Kood, Ao Phrao, Koh Kood, Thailand, 23000

Beliebte Filter

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU