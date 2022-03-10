Rest Sea Resort Koh Kood - Trat Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Situated in the Ao Phrao area, Rest Sea Resort Koh Kood is the perfect place to experience Koh Kood and its surroundings. Situated only from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Rest Sea Resort Koh Kood offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate the weary traveler. Top features of the property include Wi-Fi in public areas, restaurant, concierge, beach, breakfast buffet. Step into one of 15 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day, A selection of amenities can be found in most rooms, inlcuding clothes rack, mirror, towels, private pool, internet access – wireless (complimentary). The property offers wonderful recreational facilities such as canoe, private beach, outdoor pool to make your stay truly unforgettable. Rest Sea Resort Koh Kood is a smart choice for travelers to Koh Kood, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.