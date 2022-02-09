Fresh Inn Hotel - Hua Hin Sandbox Hotel

HUA HIN TEST & GO

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located a 4-minute walk from Hua Hin Clock Tower, Fresh Inn Hotel has accommodations with free WiFi in Hua Hin. Popular points of interest around the property include Hua Hin Fishing Pier and Hua Hin Market Village. Guests can enjoy a meal at the on-site restaurant or relax in the bar.

At the hotel, each room has a balcony. At Fresh Inn Hotel, the rooms come with air conditioning and a flat-screen TV.

A à la carte breakfast is served at the property.

Languages spoken at the reception include English, Thai and Chinese, and guests are invited to request information on the area when needed.

Klai Kangwon Palace is 1.3 miles from the accommodation.

地址/地图

132 Soi Naresdamri, Hua Hin City Center, Hua Hin / Cha-am, Thailand, 77110

