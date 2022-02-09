HUA HIN TEST & GO

Fresh Inn Hotel - Hua Hin Sandbox Hotel

Hua Hin
9

2レビューによる評価
更新日 February 9, 2022

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located a 4-minute walk from Hua Hin Clock Tower, Fresh Inn Hotel has accommodations with free WiFi in Hua Hin. Popular points of interest around the property include Hua Hin Fishing Pier and Hua Hin Market Village. Guests can enjoy a meal at the on-site restaurant or relax in the bar.

At the hotel, each room has a balcony. At Fresh Inn Hotel, the rooms come with air conditioning and a flat-screen TV.

A à la carte breakfast is served at the property.

Languages spoken at the reception include English, Thai and Chinese, and guests are invited to request information on the area when needed.

Klai Kangwon Palace is 1.3 miles from the accommodation.

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
Fresh Inn Hotelゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Fresh Inn Hotel
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

132 Soi Naresdamri, Hua Hin City Center, Hua Hin / Cha-am, Thailand, 77110

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

Riche Hua Hin Hotel
8
との評価
958 レビュー
から ฿-1
Surf & Sand Resort
8.8
との評価
29 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU