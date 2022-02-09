HUA HIN TEST & GO

Fresh Inn Hotel - Hua Hin Sandbox Hotel

Hua Hin
Aktualisiert am February 9, 2022

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located a 4-minute walk from Hua Hin Clock Tower, Fresh Inn Hotel has accommodations with free WiFi in Hua Hin. Popular points of interest around the property include Hua Hin Fishing Pier and Hua Hin Market Village. Guests can enjoy a meal at the on-site restaurant or relax in the bar.

At the hotel, each room has a balcony. At Fresh Inn Hotel, the rooms come with air conditioning and a flat-screen TV.

A à la carte breakfast is served at the property.

Languages spoken at the reception include English, Thai and Chinese, and guests are invited to request information on the area when needed.

Klai Kangwon Palace is 1.3 miles from the accommodation.

Adresse / Karte

132 Soi Naresdamri, Hua Hin City Center, Hua Hin / Cha-am, Thailand, 77110

