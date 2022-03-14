Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
Booking requests for Sea Seeker Krabi Resort are no longer possible through ASQ.in.th, but dont worry we have over 400+ ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.
View other great ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX Hotels by clicking HERE.
クラビを訪れるときは、質の高い宿泊施設と素晴らしいサービスを提供するシーシーカークラビリゾートでくつろぐことができます。ここから、ゲストは活気ある街が提供するすべてを最大限に活用することができます。便利なロケーションにあり、市内の必見の目的地に簡単にアクセスできます。
シーシーカークラビリゾートは、お客様に優れたサービスと幅広いアメニティを提供し、お客様の滞在が可能な限り快適になるよう努めています。宿泊施設では、全室での無料Wi-Fi、24時間セキュリティ、郵便サービス、タクシーサービス、車椅子対応など、さまざまなサービスをご利用いただけます。
全室にさまざまな快適さが備わっています。多くの人が無料のインスタントコーヒー、無料のお茶、鏡、スリッパ、タオルを提供して、最も目の肥えたゲストを喜ばせています。宿泊施設には、フィットネスセンター、屋外プール、キッズクラブ、プール（キッズ）などの素晴らしい施設があり、街でのアクション満載の一日の後にリラックスするのに役立ちます。訪問の目的が何であれ、シーシーカークラビリゾートはクラビでの滞在に最適です。