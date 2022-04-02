SAMUI (SHA+) TEST & GO

Zara Beach Resort Koh Samui - Samui (SHA+) Test & Go Hotel

Samui (SHA+)
8.3
คะแนนจาก
114
อัปเดตเมื่อ April 2, 2022
Zara Beach Resort Koh Samui - Image 0
Zara Beach Resort Koh Samui - Image 1
Zara Beach Resort Koh Samui - Image 2
Zara Beach Resort Koh Samui - Image 3
Zara Beach Resort Koh Samui - Image 4
Zara Beach Resort Koh Samui - Image 5
+38 รูปถ่าย

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

In a secluded beachfront setting along the southeast coast of Koh Samui, Zara Beach Resort Koh Samui is a heavenly getaway offering the best of both worlds in true privilege style – lifestyle experiences and luxury accommodation. Developed based on demand, these properties are designed in a modern concept focused on lifestyle elements and surrounded by natural environment which allows guests to experience a truly calm and relaxing living experience with the chic and sophisticated poolside scene. Zara Beach Resort Koh Samui is synonymous with is only steps away. The property also features direct beach access where guests can enjoy romantic walks on the soft sands with views of the Gulf of Thailand. Zara Beach Resort Koh Samui features expansive pools and indoor and outdoor living spaces along with all of the service and amenities Zara Beach Resort Koh Samui has become known for.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง
คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ Zara Beach Resort Koh Samui ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ Zara Beach Resort Koh Samui
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

156/10 Moo4 Lamai Beach, Lamai, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84310

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

Test & Go ใกล้เคียง

สมายา บุรา บีช รีสอร์ท - เกาะสมุย
7.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
641 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โอโซ่ เฉวง สมุย
8.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1188 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
บ้านเฉวง บีช รีสอร์ท แอนด์ สปา
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1073 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
เมืองสมุย สปา รีสอร์ท
8.6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
855 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
อมารี เกาะสมุย
8.6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1152 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
รอยัล เมืองสมุย วิลล่า
8.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
673 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
แฟร์ เฮ้าส์ วิลล่า แอนด์ สปา สมุย
8.3
ให้คะแนนด้วย
606 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมอมรินทร์ สมุย
7.6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
241 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU