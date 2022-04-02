SAMUI (SHA+) TEST & GO

Zara Beach Resort Koh Samui - Samui (SHA+) Test & Go Hotel

Samui (SHA+)
8.3
оценка с
114
April 2, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

In a secluded beachfront setting along the southeast coast of Koh Samui, Zara Beach Resort Koh Samui is a heavenly getaway offering the best of both worlds in true privilege style – lifestyle experiences and luxury accommodation. Developed based on demand, these properties are designed in a modern concept focused on lifestyle elements and surrounded by natural environment which allows guests to experience a truly calm and relaxing living experience with the chic and sophisticated poolside scene. Zara Beach Resort Koh Samui is synonymous with is only steps away. The property also features direct beach access where guests can enjoy romantic walks on the soft sands with views of the Gulf of Thailand. Zara Beach Resort Koh Samui features expansive pools and indoor and outdoor living spaces along with all of the service and amenities Zara Beach Resort Koh Samui has become known for.

