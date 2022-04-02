SAMUI (SHA+) TEST & GO

Zara Beach Resort Koh Samui - Samui (SHA+) Test & Go Hotel

Samui (SHA+)
8.3
note avec
114 avis
Mis à jour le April 2, 2022
Zara Beach Resort Koh Samui - Image 0
Zara Beach Resort Koh Samui - Image 1
Zara Beach Resort Koh Samui - Image 2
Zara Beach Resort Koh Samui - Image 3
Zara Beach Resort Koh Samui - Image 4
Zara Beach Resort Koh Samui - Image 5
+38 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

In a secluded beachfront setting along the southeast coast of Koh Samui, Zara Beach Resort Koh Samui is a heavenly getaway offering the best of both worlds in true privilege style – lifestyle experiences and luxury accommodation. Developed based on demand, these properties are designed in a modern concept focused on lifestyle elements and surrounded by natural environment which allows guests to experience a truly calm and relaxing living experience with the chic and sophisticated poolside scene. Zara Beach Resort Koh Samui is synonymous with is only steps away. The property also features direct beach access where guests can enjoy romantic walks on the soft sands with views of the Gulf of Thailand. Zara Beach Resort Koh Samui features expansive pools and indoor and outdoor living spaces along with all of the service and amenities Zara Beach Resort Koh Samui has become known for.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Zara Beach Resort Koh Samui , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Zara Beach Resort Koh Samui
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

156/10 Moo4 Lamai Beach, Lamai, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84310

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

Samaya Bura Beach Resort - Koh Samui
7.7
note avec
641 Commentaires
De ฿-1
OZO Chaweng Samui
8.7
note avec
1188 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Baan Chaweng Beach Resort & Spa
8.5
note avec
1073 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Station thermale de Muang Samui
8.6
note avec
855 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Amari Koh Samui
8.6
note avec
1152 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Villas Royal Muang Samui
8.4
note avec
673 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Fair House Villas et Spa Samui
8.3
note avec
606 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hôtel Amarin Samui
7.6
note avec
241 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU