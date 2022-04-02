SAMUI (SHA+) TEST & GO

Zara Beach Resort Koh Samui - Samui (SHA+) Test & Go Hotel

Samui (SHA+)
8.3

114 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 April 2, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

In a secluded beachfront setting along the southeast coast of Koh Samui, Zara Beach Resort Koh Samui is a heavenly getaway offering the best of both worlds in true privilege style – lifestyle experiences and luxury accommodation. Developed based on demand, these properties are designed in a modern concept focused on lifestyle elements and surrounded by natural environment which allows guests to experience a truly calm and relaxing living experience with the chic and sophisticated poolside scene. Zara Beach Resort Koh Samui is synonymous with is only steps away. The property also features direct beach access where guests can enjoy romantic walks on the soft sands with views of the Gulf of Thailand. Zara Beach Resort Koh Samui features expansive pools and indoor and outdoor living spaces along with all of the service and amenities Zara Beach Resort Koh Samui has become known for.

주소 /지도

156/10 Moo4 Lamai Beach, Lamai, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84310

