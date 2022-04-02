SAMUI (SHA+) TEST & GO

Zara Beach Resort Koh Samui - Samui (SHA+) Test & Go Hotel

Samui (SHA+)
8.3
通过
114条评论进行评分
更新于 April 2, 2022
Zara Beach Resort Koh Samui - Image 0
Zara Beach Resort Koh Samui - Image 1
Zara Beach Resort Koh Samui - Image 2
Zara Beach Resort Koh Samui - Image 3
Zara Beach Resort Koh Samui - Image 4
Zara Beach Resort Koh Samui - Image 5
+38 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

In a secluded beachfront setting along the southeast coast of Koh Samui, Zara Beach Resort Koh Samui is a heavenly getaway offering the best of both worlds in true privilege style – lifestyle experiences and luxury accommodation. Developed based on demand, these properties are designed in a modern concept focused on lifestyle elements and surrounded by natural environment which allows guests to experience a truly calm and relaxing living experience with the chic and sophisticated poolside scene. Zara Beach Resort Koh Samui is synonymous with is only steps away. The property also features direct beach access where guests can enjoy romantic walks on the soft sands with views of the Gulf of Thailand. Zara Beach Resort Koh Samui features expansive pools and indoor and outdoor living spaces along with all of the service and amenities Zara Beach Resort Koh Samui has become known for.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Zara Beach Resort Koh Samui的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Zara Beach Resort Koh Samui
查看所有评论

地址/地图

156/10 Moo4 Lamai Beach, Lamai, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84310

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

Samaya Bura 海滩度假村 - 苏梅岛
7.7

641 评论
฿-1
OZO 查汶苏梅岛
8.7

1188 评论
฿-1
班查汶海滩度假村及水疗中心
8.5

1073 评论
฿-1
孟苏梅岛温泉度假村
8.6

855 评论
฿-1
阿玛瑞苏梅岛
8.6

1152 评论
฿-1
皇家孟苏梅岛别墅
8.4

673 评论
฿-1
Fair House Villas and Spa 苏梅岛
8.3

606 评论
฿-1
阿玛琳苏梅酒店
7.6

241 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU