Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
Total deposit amount less 7% processing and bank fees incurred will be refunded for cancellation before 3 days prior to date. If cancelled less than 3 days prior to date 50% of total booking will be charged.
เกาะสมุยกลายเป็นสถานที่ยอดนิยมสำหรับผู้มาเยือนประเทศไทยอย่างรวดเร็ว Baan Chaweng Beach Resort & Spa ตั้งอยู่ใกล้สนามบินและใกล้กับแหล่งช้อปปิ้งและสิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกทั้งหมดที่คุณต้องการ ด้วยวิลล่าหลังเดี่ยว บังกะโล หรือห้องพักในอาคารซูพีเรียร์ให้เลือก โรงแรมระดับ 3 ดาวแห่งนี้มั่นใจว่าจะมีห้องพักที่เหมาะกับความต้องการของคุณ โรงแรมริมชายหาดแห่งนี้มอบความคุ้มค่าเป็นพิเศษสำหรับพื้นที่หรูหรา ไม่ว่าคุณต้องการที่จะนั่งเล่นริมสระน้ำหรือผ่อนคลายที่สปา พื้นที่นี้มีทุกอย่าง เลือกวันเดินทางของคุณในแบบฟอร์มออนไลน์ที่ปลอดภัยของเรา คลิก ส่ง และเพลิดเพลินกับการเข้าพักที่บ้านเฉวงบีชรีสอร์ทแอนด์สปา
90/ 1 Moo 2, Tambon Bophut, Chaweng, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84320