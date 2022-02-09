SAMUI TEST & GO

The Beach Samui - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Samui
9.1
คะแนนจาก
36
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 9, 2022
The Beach Samui - Image 0
The Beach Samui - Image 1
The Beach Samui - Image 2
The Beach Samui - Image 3
The Beach Samui - Image 4
The Beach Samui - Image 5
Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

คำขอจองทำให้คุณ ติดต่อโดยตรง กับ The Beach Samui อยู่ในลำดับความสำคัญ และ The Beach Samui จะเรียกเก็บเงินจากคุณโดยตรง

Situated in the Taling Ngam area, The Beach Samui is the perfect place to experience Samui and its surroundings. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The Beach Samui offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate the weary traveler. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk, express check-in/check-out can be enjoyed here. The property's accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find flat screen television, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee, free welcome drink, linens. The property's outdoor pool, massage are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. Whatever your reason for visiting Samui, The Beach Samui is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวก / คุณสมบัติ

  • Complimentary Kayak service
  • Complimentary Bicycle service
  • Free Wi Fi
ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

30/23 Moo 5, Thong Krut Village, Tambon Taling Ngam, Koh Samui, Suratthani 84140, Taling Ngam, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84140

