SAMUI TEST & GO

The Beach Samui - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Samui
9.1
note avec
36 avis
Mis à jour le February 9, 2022
The Beach Samui - Image 0
The Beach Samui - Image 1
The Beach Samui - Image 2
The Beach Samui - Image 3
The Beach Samui - Image 4
The Beach Samui - Image 5
+29 Photos
RÉPONSE RAPIDE
100% DÉPÔT

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Les demandes de réservation vous mettent en contact direct avec The Beach Samui de manière prioritaire, et The Beach Samui percevra directement le paiement de votre part.

Situated in the Taling Ngam area, The Beach Samui is the perfect place to experience Samui and its surroundings. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The Beach Samui offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate the weary traveler. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk, express check-in/check-out can be enjoyed here. The property's accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find flat screen television, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee, free welcome drink, linens. The property's outdoor pool, massage are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. Whatever your reason for visiting Samui, The Beach Samui is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

Commodités / caractéristiques

  • Complimentary Kayak service
  • Complimentary Bicycle service
  • Free Wi Fi
AFFICHER TOUS LES HTELS SANDBOX
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de The Beach Samui , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR The Beach Samui
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

30/23 Moo 5, Thong Krut Village, Tambon Taling Ngam, Koh Samui, Suratthani 84140, Taling Ngam, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84140

Hôtels partenaires

Villa Chaweng Noi avec piscine
8
note avec
464 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hôtel Skye Beach
9.5
note avec
23 Commentaires
De ฿-1

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

Avani+ Samui Resort
8.9
note avec
88 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Kamalaya Koh Samui
8
note avec
3 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Samui Garden Home Hotel
8.3
note avec
148 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Nikki Beach Resort & Spa
8.5
note avec
422 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Rocky's Boutique Resort
9
note avec
414 Commentaires
De ฿-1
The Rock Samui
8.8
note avec
6 Commentaires
De ฿-1
La station thermale
7.3
note avec
8 Commentaires
De ฿-1
LA RUCHE HOTEL SAMUI
8.3
note avec
1255 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU