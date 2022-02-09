Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Les demandes de réservation vous mettent en contact direct avec The Beach Samui de manière prioritaire, et The Beach Samui percevra directement le paiement de votre part.

Situated in the Taling Ngam area, The Beach Samui is the perfect place to experience Samui and its surroundings. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The Beach Samui offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate the weary traveler. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk, express check-in/check-out can be enjoyed here. The property's accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find flat screen television, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee, free welcome drink, linens. The property's outdoor pool, massage are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. Whatever your reason for visiting Samui, The Beach Samui is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

Commodités / caractéristiques Complimentary Kayak service

Complimentary Bicycle service

Free Wi Fi

