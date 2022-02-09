SAMUI TEST & GO

Samui Garden Home Hotel - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Samui
8.3
คะแนนจาก
148
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 9, 2022
Samui Garden Home Hotel - Image 0
Samui Garden Home Hotel - Image 1
Samui Garden Home Hotel - Image 2
Samui Garden Home Hotel - Image 3
Samui Garden Home Hotel - Image 4
Samui Garden Home Hotel - Image 5
Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot โรงแรมนี้ได้รับคำขอจองล่าสุด 17 เร็วเข้า!

คำขอจองทำให้คุณ ติดต่อโดยตรง กับ Samui Garden Home Hotel อยู่ในลำดับความสำคัญ และ Samui Garden Home Hotel จะเรียกเก็บเงินจากคุณโดยตรง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Standard Type 70
฿7,600 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿4,300 - 1st Day Test & Go
Samui Garden Home Hotel is located just a few kilometers from the noise of Lamai Beach. Featuring 20 luxurious rental houses amidst the tranquility of nature, all the rooms are stylishly designed with a harmonious touch of beautiful oriental Thai décor and perfectly blended with modern facilities at affordable prices. Some of the famous attractions within the vicinity include Namuang Waterfall, Butterfly Garden, Big Buddha Temple, Hin Ta-Hin Yai, and Hin Lad Waterfall. Getting to the more popular beaches is easy with rental bikes or cars, and at the end of the day, you are guaranteed a peaceful night's rest.

97/11 Moo 1. Maret, Suratthani, Lamai, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84310

