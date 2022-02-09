Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Bei Buchungsanfragen werden Sie direkten Kontakt mit dem The Beach Samui , und The Beach Samui wird die Zahlung direkt von Ihnen einziehen.

Situated in the Taling Ngam area, The Beach Samui is the perfect place to experience Samui and its surroundings. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The Beach Samui offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate the weary traveler. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk, express check-in/check-out can be enjoyed here. The property's accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find flat screen television, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee, free welcome drink, linens. The property's outdoor pool, massage are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. Whatever your reason for visiting Samui, The Beach Samui is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.