Chatrium Residence Sathon Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.3
คะแนนจาก
5835
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 25, 2022
Chatrium Residence Sathon Bangkok - Image 0
Chatrium Residence Sathon Bangkok - Image 1
Chatrium Residence Sathon Bangkok - Image 2
Chatrium Residence Sathon Bangkok - Image 3
Chatrium Residence Sathon Bangkok - Image 4
Chatrium Residence Sathon Bangkok - Image 5
ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

สูงสุดของ 1 Adult
Deluxe Studio 45
฿4,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
BOOKMARK

คุณสมบัติ

  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • ไมโครเวฟ
  • มีห้องสูบบุหรี่
  • พื้นที่ทำงาน
สูงสุดของ 1 Adult
1 Bedroom Deluxe 70
฿5,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
BOOKMARK

คุณสมบัติ

  • ระเบียง
  • อ่างอาบน้ำ
  • เครื่องชงกาแฟ
  • สาย HDMI
  • ช่องต่างประเทศ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • ครัว
  • ห้องนั่งเล่น
  • ไมโครเวฟ
  • สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกกลางแจ้ง
  • เครื่องซักผ้า
  • พื้นที่ทำงาน
สูงสุดของ 1 Adult
Deluxe 2 Bedroom Suite 140
฿7,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
BOOKMARK

คุณสมบัติ

  • ระเบียง
  • อ่างอาบน้ำ
  • เครื่องชงกาแฟ
  • ห้องสวีทสำหรับครอบครัว
  • สาย HDMI
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • ครัว
  • ห้องนั่งเล่น
  • ไมโครเวฟ
  • สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกกลางแจ้ง
  • เครื่องซักผ้า
  • พื้นที่ทำงาน
สูงสุดของ 1 Adult
Deluxe Three Bedroom 140
฿8,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
BOOKMARK

คุณสมบัติ

  • ระเบียง
  • อ่างอาบน้ำ
  • ห้องสวีทสำหรับครอบครัว
  • สาย HDMI
  • ช่องต่างประเทศ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • ครัว
  • ห้องนั่งเล่น
  • ไมโครเวฟ
  • สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกกลางแจ้ง
  • เครื่องซักผ้า
  • พื้นที่ทำงาน

Chatrium Residence Sathon Bangkok is Bangkok's best suites complex for nightly or extended stays, providing beautiful, spacious accommodations with wireless Internet access, smart television in every room and refined service at prices that give incredible value. This property is located near the central business areas of Sathon and Silom Road, yet it is peacefully tucked into a quiet residential setting. Chatrium Residence Sathon Bangkok is located on Soi Naradhiwas Rajanagarindra 24 - also known as Chong Nonsi or New Sathon Road. This wide boulevard connects Sathon and Silom with Rama III Road and the Third Stage Expressway. The Chong Nonsi station of the Bangkok skytrain is close by, opening up the rest of Bangkok for easy discovery. The property is close to the Central department store and shopping mall on Rama III Road, providing residents with easy access to supermarkets, shops, and a multi-screen movie theater which plays predominantly English-language films.

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

291 Soi Naradhiwas Rajanagarindra 24, Yannawa, Sathorn Bangkok 10120, Thailand, Sathorn, Bangkok, Thailand, 10120

