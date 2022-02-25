BANGKOK TEST & GO

Chatrium Residence Sathon Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.3
note avec
5835 avis
Mis à jour le February 25, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot Cet hôtel a reçu 21 demandes de réservation récentes. Dépêchez-vous!

Les demandes de réservation vous mettent en contact direct avec Chatrium Residence Sathon Bangkok de manière prioritaire, et Chatrium Residence Sathon Bangkok percevra directement le paiement de votre part.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum de 1 Adult
Deluxe Studio 45
฿4,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Internet - Wifi
  • Four micro onde
  • Chambres fumeurs disponibles
  • Espace de travail
Maximum de 1 Adult
1 Bedroom Deluxe 70
฿5,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Balcon
  • Baignoire
  • Cafetière
  • Câble HDMI
  • Chaînes internationales
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Cuisine
  • Le salon
  • Four micro onde
  • Installations extérieures
  • Machine à laver
  • Espace de travail
Maximum de 1 Adult
Deluxe 2 Bedroom Suite 140
฿7,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Balcon
  • Baignoire
  • Cafetière
  • Suites familiales
  • Câble HDMI
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Cuisine
  • Le salon
  • Four micro onde
  • Installations extérieures
  • Machine à laver
  • Espace de travail
Maximum de 1 Adult
Deluxe Three Bedroom 140
฿8,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Balcon
  • Baignoire
  • Suites familiales
  • Câble HDMI
  • Chaînes internationales
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Cuisine
  • Le salon
  • Four micro onde
  • Installations extérieures
  • Machine à laver
  • Espace de travail

Chatrium Residence Sathon Bangkok is Bangkok's best suites complex for nightly or extended stays, providing beautiful, spacious accommodations with wireless Internet access, smart television in every room and refined service at prices that give incredible value. This property is located near the central business areas of Sathon and Silom Road, yet it is peacefully tucked into a quiet residential setting. Chatrium Residence Sathon Bangkok is located on Soi Naradhiwas Rajanagarindra 24 - also known as Chong Nonsi or New Sathon Road. This wide boulevard connects Sathon and Silom with Rama III Road and the Third Stage Expressway. The Chong Nonsi station of the Bangkok skytrain is close by, opening up the rest of Bangkok for easy discovery. The property is close to the Central department store and shopping mall on Rama III Road, providing residents with easy access to supermarkets, shops, and a multi-screen movie theater which plays predominantly English-language films.

Adresse / Carte

291 Soi Naradhiwas Rajanagarindra 24, Yannawa, Sathorn Bangkok 10120, Thailand, Sathorn, Bangkok, Thailand, 10120

