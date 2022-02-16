PHUKET TEST & GO

Hillside Country Home Golf & Resort - Prachin Buri Sandbox Hotel

Prachin Buri
Updated on February 16, 2022

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Practice your swing on the golf course and enjoy other recreational amenities, such as an outdoor pool.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Hillside Country Home Golf & Resort, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Hillside Country Home Golf & Resort
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

81/25 Moo 12 NonsiKabin Buri, 25110, ตำบล นนทรี อำเภอ กบินทร์บุรี ปราจีนบุรี 25110, Thailand, Na Di, Prachinburi, Thailand, 25110

Popular Filters

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU