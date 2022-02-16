PHUKET TEST & GO

Hillside Country Home Golf & Resort - Prachin Buri Sandbox Hotel

Prachin Buri
Bijgewerkt op February 16, 2022

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Practice your swing on the golf course and enjoy other recreational amenities, such as an outdoor pool.

TOON ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Hillside Country Home Golf & Resort , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Hillside Country Home Golf & Resort
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

81/25 Moo 12 NonsiKabin Buri, 25110, ตำบล นนทรี อำเภอ กบินทร์บุรี ปราจีนบุรี 25110, Thailand, Na Di, Prachinburi, Thailand, 25110

Populaire filters

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU