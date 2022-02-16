PHUKET TEST & GO

Hillside Country Home Golf & Resort - Prachin Buri Sandbox Hotel

Prachin Buri
Обновление February 16, 2022

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Practice your swing on the golf course and enjoy other recreational amenities, such as an outdoor pool.

Если бы вы были гостем в Hillside Country Home Golf & Resort , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
Адрес / Карта

81/25 Moo 12 NonsiKabin Buri, 25110, ตำบล นนทรี อำเภอ กบินทร์บุรี ปราจีนบุรี 25110, Thailand, Na Di, Prachinburi, Thailand, 25110

