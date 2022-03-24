TRAT TEST & GO

Vayna Boutique Koh Chang - Trat Sandbox Hotel

Trat
8.4
оценка с
98
Обновление March 24, 2022
Situated in the Kai Bae Beach area, Vayna Boutique Koh Chang is the perfect place to experience Koh Chang and its surroundings. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Koh Chang property. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park can be enjoyed here. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include towels, clothes rack, slippers, complimentary instant coffee, flat screen television to help guests recharge after a long day. The property's recreational facilities, which include snorkeling, private beach, outdoor pool, diving, massage are designed for escape and relaxation. Vayna Boutique Koh Chang is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort, and convenience in Koh Chang.

34/2/3 Moo.4, Klong Prao Beach, Koh Chang, Thailand, 23170

