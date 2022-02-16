Pa Sak Tong - Chiang Rai Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Pa Sak Tong is an all-inclusive experience. All Meals, drinks, snacks and premium spirits are included during your stay. Situated only 10 kms from the city of Chiang Rai in a sleepy Norther Thai village, This 6-star resort is the perfect place to experience the true Thailand. Set in a quiet, picturesque setting on 5 acres of pristine gardens and ponds with spectacular mountain views, this 6-star resort commands an excellent location and provides access to the city's attractions. At Pa Sak Tong privacy is everything. From your own private pool, spa, gym and villa you have complete and total privacy. Lounge around your pool while hostesses bring cold drinks and snacks to you. Enjoy a game of badminton on the lawns with the family or take the kids to your own private kid’s club. Pa Sak Tong only allows one party per stay. You will be the only guest in a 3-bedroom 600 sq. meter villa. The villa comes with a Team of 4 English-speaking hostesses, your own personal chef and therapist. Accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. There is even an entertainment room for the kids to enjoy a movie while mom and dad enjoy a candlelit dinner on the balcony.Pa Sak Tong is the highest standard of accommodation in the Chiang Rai area offering guests everything they need for a relaxing, cultural, and rejuvenation vacation to the unique city of Chiang Rai. Pa Sak Tong has a variety of unique excursions that are only for their guests. All excursions are private and tailored to each guest needs. From a nearby elephant sanctuary that is in the process of rehabilitating elephants to the wild (Pa Sak Tong does not support the riding of elephants) to private hiking trails on Doi Chang mountain all of the excursions are completely private.