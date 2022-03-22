Let's Sea Hua Hin Al Fresco Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Hua Hin Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Let's Sea Hua Hin Al Fresco Resort (SHA Extra Plus)Let's Sea Hua Hin Al Fresco Resort (SHA Extra Plus) is a distinct addition to Hua Hin / Cha-am and a smart choice for travelers. This resort is in the vicinity of popular city attractions, conveniently located for travelers to explore. If you prefer an easy access to general goods and shopping, you'd love to stay at Let's Sea Hua Hin Al Fresco Resort (SHA Extra Plus) and take advantage of being just 550 m from Cicada Market.All offerings provided by Let's Sea Hua Hin Al Fresco Resort (SHA Extra Plus) help to ensure a pleasant stay for all travelers. Free internet access provided within the resort keeps you connected throughout your stay. Airport transfer services can be booked before your check-in date, to ensure a smooth and convenient arrival or departure. Exploring Hua Hin / Cha-am is made even more convenient with the taxi, car hire and shuttle services available at the resort.For guests arriving by car, parking is provided free of charge. Always get the assistance you need with front desk services including concierge service, express check-in or check-out, luggage storage and safety deposit boxes. Booking the best tickets and getting the hottest restaurant reservations are made easy with help from the resort's tours. For longer stays or whenever you need it, the dry cleaning service and laundry service keep your favorite travel outfits clean and available.Feel like doing nothing? Available services like 24-hour room service, room service and daily housekeeping let you get the most out of your time at the Let's Sea Hua Hin Al Fresco Resort (SHA Extra Plus). All your minor, last-minute needs can be taken care of by the convenience stores without having to go anywhere. For guests who would like to smoke, the designated smoking areas are available.A range of amenities is offered in guestrooms at Let's Sea Hua Hin Al Fresco Resort (SHA Extra Plus). Enjoy your stay even more at the resort, knowing that selected rooms includes linen service, blackout curtains and air conditioning. Rooms at Let's Sea Hua Hin Al Fresco Resort (SHA Extra Plus) are available with design features like a balcony or terrace. For a bit of entertainment, guests will find daily newspaper, television, in-room video streaming and cable TV available in selected rooms.Don't worry about being thirsty as a refrigerator, bottled water, a coffee or tea maker, instant coffee, instant tea and mini bar are provided in guestrooms. Bathroom amenities are just as important as others, and at the resort, you'll find a hair dryer, toiletries, bathrobes and towels available. Dining and things to doEach morning you can start the day with a delicious in-house breakfast offered at Let's Sea Hua Hin Al Fresco Resort (SHA Extra Plus). Don't start your vacation days without your morning coffee, available every morning in the café. A number of great dining options at the resort assures that you'll always have convenient and delicious choices. Guests with dietary restrictions will appreciate a selection of cuisine types at Let's Sea Hua Hin Al Fresco Resort (SHA Extra Plus) including kosher and halal options.A great night out couldn't be easier! Enjoy a fun evening without traveling outside at the bar. At Let's Sea Hua Hin Al Fresco Resort (SHA Extra Plus) you can even have groceries delivered to your room with their convenient service.A day in will be as fun as a day out with ranges of recreational activities offered at Let's Sea Hua Hin Al Fresco Resort (SHA Extra Plus). A beach that's accessible right from the resort puts you close to the ocean during your stay. A relaxing end to every day is possible with a visit to the massage, hot tub, steam room and spa. Don't forget to make a visit or two to the resort's pool.At Let's Sea Hua Hin Al Fresco Resort (SHA Extra Plus), every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. Enjoy your favorite drink in your swimsuit at the resort's poolside bar. Burn off you vacation calories with a quick visit to the resort's fitness facility. Beat the hot weather with cooling water activities like fishing, snorkeling, non-motorized water sports and motorized water sports. Fun in the water is easy with aquatic activities available, like water park.Available in-house recreation activities include horse riding. Challenge your travel group members or other guests to competitive fun, with the resort's yoga room and hiking trails. Family time on relaxed evenings is easy with the resort's library. Got someone special waiting for you back home? Then easily pick up a memorable gift at the shops and souvenir shops.Around the propertyAn array of attractions are a must-see while visiting Hua Hin / Cha-am. Chill out in the beach or just watch the waves on warm days at Khao Takiab Beach located 2.1 km away.Reasons to stay hereCompared to the city's accommodation options, this resort scored higher than 99% of them for food and dining.According to guests who stayed here, this resort's room comfort is rated higher than 99% of other accommodations in Hua Hin / Cha-am.Past guests love the staff and service here, rating it above 98% of the other accommodations in the city.