Felix River Kwai Resort - Kanchanaburi Sandbox Hotel

Felix River Kwai Resort (SHA Plus+)Felix River Kwai Resort (SHA Plus+) is a distinct addition to Kanchanaburi and a smart choice for travelers. This resort is in the vicinity of popular city attractions, conveniently located for travelers to explore. Are you seeking the true Kanchanaburi? Experiencing the best of the city's culture is easy with a stay at Felix River Kwai Resort (SHA Plus+), located merely 900 m from Bridge Over the River Kwai.All offerings provided by Felix River Kwai Resort (SHA Plus+) help to ensure a pleasant stay for all travelers. Free internet access provided within the resort keeps you connected throughout your stay. Airport transfer services can be booked before your check-in date, to ensure a smooth and convenient arrival or departure. Car hire and shuttle services provided by the resort make exploring Kanchanaburi even more convenient.For guests arriving by car, parking is provided free of charge. Always get the assistance you need with front desk services including concierge service, luggage storage and safety deposit boxes. Booking the best tickets and getting the hottest restaurant reservations are made easy with help from the resort's tours. For longer stays or whenever you need it, the dry cleaning service and laundry service keep your favorite travel outfits clean and available.Feel like doing nothing? Available services like room service and daily housekeeping let you get the most out of your time at the Felix River Kwai Resort (SHA Plus+). For guests who would like to smoke, the designated smoking areas are available.A range of amenities is offered in guestrooms at Felix River Kwai Resort (SHA Plus+). Enjoy your stay even more at the resort, knowing that selected rooms includes blackout curtains and air conditioning. Every stay is a new experience with various interesting room layout options at Felix River Kwai Resort (SHA Plus+), including rooms with separate living room and balcony or terrace. For a bit of entertainment, guests will find television, in-room video streaming and cable TV available in selected rooms.Don't worry about being thirsty as a refrigerator, a coffee or tea maker, bottled water, instant coffee, instant tea and mini bar are provided in guestrooms. Bathroom amenities are just as important as others, and at the resort, you'll find a hair dryer, toiletries, bathrobes and towels available. Dining and things to doEach morning you can start the day with a delicious in-house breakfast offered at Felix River Kwai Resort (SHA Plus+). Don't start your vacation days without your morning coffee, available every morning in the café. A number of great dining options at the resort assures that you'll always have convenient and delicious choices.A day in will be as fun as a day out with ranges of recreational activities offered at Felix River Kwai Resort (SHA Plus+). A relaxing end to every day is possible with a visit to the hot tub, located right in the resort. Challenge your travel group members or other guests to competitive fun, with the resort's tennis court and badminton court.Around the propertyAn array of attractions are a must-see while visiting Kanchanaburi. Find that special item or souvenir that will commemorate your trip to Kanchanaburi at Kanchanaburi Night Market located 2.8 km away. Be sure to visit Shinto Park located 6.0 km away, an item on every checklist of those who travel to Kanchanaburi.Reasons to stay hereCompared to the city's accommodation options, this resort scored higher than 92% of them for food and dining.According to guests who stayed here, this resort's room comfort is rated higher than 86% of other accommodations in Kanchanaburi.