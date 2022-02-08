Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Offering quality accommodations in the beaches, restaurants, romance district of Koh Lanta, Twin Lotus Resort & Spa is a popular pick for both business and leisure travelers. The city center is merely 73 km away and the airport can be reached within 180 minutes. Also within easy reach are Kaw Kwang Beach, Klong Dao Beach, Khlong Dao Beach. Twin Lotus Resort & Spa also offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Koh Lanta. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, 24-hour security, taxi service, ticket service. The hotel features 76 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include television LCD/plasma screen, mirror, internet access – wireless (complimentary), air conditioning, wake-up service. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the Twin Lotus Resort & Spa.