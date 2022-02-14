Na Nirand Romantic Boutique Resort - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Whether you're a tourist or traveling on business, Na Nirand Romantic Boutique Resort is a great choice for accommodation when visiting Chiang Mai. Set 1 KM from the excitement of the city, this 5-star hotel commands an excellent location and provides access to the city's biggest attractions. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Na Nirand Romantic Boutique Resort offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. Top features of the hotel include free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service, 24-hour front desk. In addition, all guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many rooms even provide television LCD/plasma screen, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, free welcome drink, linens to please the most discerning guest. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by top-class recreational facilities such as outdoor pool. Na Nirand Romantic Boutique Resort is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Chiang Mai.