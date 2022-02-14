Na Nirand Romantic Boutique Resort - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Chiang Mai
9.1
February 14, 2022
Whether you're a tourist or traveling on business, Na Nirand Romantic Boutique Resort is a great choice for accommodation when visiting Chiang Mai. Set 1 KM from the excitement of the city, this 5-star hotel commands an excellent location and provides access to the city's biggest attractions. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Na Nirand Romantic Boutique Resort offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. Top features of the hotel include free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service, 24-hour front desk. In addition, all guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many rooms even provide television LCD/plasma screen, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, free welcome drink, linens to please the most discerning guest. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by top-class recreational facilities such as outdoor pool. Na Nirand Romantic Boutique Resort is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Chiang Mai.

Адрес / Карта

1/1 Soi 9, Chalernprated Road., Changklan, Chang Khlan, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50100

