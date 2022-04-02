BANGKOK TEST & GO

Lost inn bkk - Bangkok Test & Go Hotel

Bangkok
9
waardering met
117 reviews
Bijgewerkt op April 2, 2022
Lost inn bkk - Image 0
Lost inn bkk - Image 1
Lost inn bkk - Image 2
Lost inn bkk - Image 3
Lost inn bkk - Image 4
Lost inn bkk - Image 5
+17 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Offering quality accommodations in the sightseeing, nightlife, restaurants district of Bangkok, Lost inn bkk is a popular pick for both business and leisure travelers. Only 30 km away, this 3-star property can be easily accessed from the airport. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Bangkok property. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, laundromat, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas, lockers can be enjoyed here. 30 rooms spread over 3 floors provide a warm and pleasant home away from home. Comforts such as locker, towels, separate living room, flat screen television, sofa can be found in selected rooms. The property offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities, including garden. Lost inn bkk is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort, and convenience in Bangkok.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Lost inn bkk , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Lost inn bkk
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

Samsen Road, Khaosan, Bangkok, Thailand, 10200

Partner Hotels

True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1
waardering met
2458 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Royal View Resort
8.3
waardering met
6272 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
True Siam Rangnam Hotel
8.3
waardering met
1085 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Crowne Plaza Bangkok Lumpini Park
8.7
waardering met
1458 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sathorn
8.6
waardering met
2090 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4
waardering met
6947 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Rama Gardens Hotel
7.9
waardering met
3139 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel
7.2
waardering met
3757 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

Trang Hotel Bangkok
7.4
waardering met
1352 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
New Siam Palace Ville
8.1
waardering met
1324 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
W22 by Burasari
8.7
waardering met
601 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Shanghai Mansion Bangkok
8.5
waardering met
3583 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Hotel Tranz (SHA Certified)
8.8
waardering met
2062 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
LiT BANGKOK Hotel
8.6
waardering met
609 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Pullman Bangkok King Power Hotel
8.7
waardering met
4953 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Klub Hotel Bangkok
8.4
waardering met
2605 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU