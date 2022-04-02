BANGKOK TEST & GO

Lost inn bkk - Bangkok Test & Go Hotel

Bangkok
9

117レビューによる評価
更新日 April 2, 2022
Lost inn bkk - Image 0
Lost inn bkk - Image 1
Lost inn bkk - Image 2
Lost inn bkk - Image 3
Lost inn bkk - Image 4
Lost inn bkk - Image 5
+17 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Offering quality accommodations in the sightseeing, nightlife, restaurants district of Bangkok, Lost inn bkk is a popular pick for both business and leisure travelers. Only 30 km away, this 3-star property can be easily accessed from the airport. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Bangkok property. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, laundromat, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas, lockers can be enjoyed here. 30 rooms spread over 3 floors provide a warm and pleasant home away from home. Comforts such as locker, towels, separate living room, flat screen television, sofa can be found in selected rooms. The property offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities, including garden. Lost inn bkk is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort, and convenience in Bangkok.

住所/地図

Samsen Road, Khaosan, Bangkok, Thailand, 10200

