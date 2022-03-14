KRABI TEST & GO

Lanta Miami Resort - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
8.4
waardering met
1003 reviews
Bijgewerkt op March 14, 2022
Lanta Miami Resort - Image 0
Lanta Miami Resort - Image 1
Lanta Miami Resort - Image 2
Lanta Miami Resort - Image 3
Lanta Miami Resort - Image 4
Lanta Miami Resort - Image 5
+36 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

When visiting Koh Lanta, you'll feel right at home at Lanta Miami Resort, which offers quality accommodation and great service. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With the city's main attractions such as Klong Nin Beach, Nui Beach, Baan Klong Tob Small Hospital within close reach, visitors to the hotel will just love its location. Lanta Miami Resort offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, taxi service, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, room service. The ambiance of Lanta Miami Resort is reflected in every guestroom. television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless (complimentary), whirlpool bathtub, non smoking rooms, air conditioning are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. The complete list of recreational facilities is available at the hotel, including private beach, outdoor pool, fishing, massage, solarium. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Koh Lanta, make Lanta Miami Resort your home away from home.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Lanta Miami Resort , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Lanta Miami Resort
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

13 Moo 6, Klong Nin Beach, Koh Lanta, Thailand, 81150

Partner Hotels

SAii Phi Phi Island Village
8.7
waardering met
3402 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

Vakantiedorp Phra Nang Lanta
8.2
waardering met
330 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Sea Sand Sun Resort (SHA Extra Plus)
7.5
waardering met
92 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Lanta Pearl Beach Resort
8.4
waardering met
321 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
TWIN LOTUS RESORT AND SPA (SHA Certified)
8.7
waardering met
1120 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Hotel met uitzicht op de haven van Phi Phi
8.5
waardering met
414 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Phi Phi Vakantieresort
8.4
waardering met
1621 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Rayavadee Hotel
9.3
waardering met
1023 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Diamond Cave Resort & Spa
6.7
waardering met
553 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU