Lanta Miami Resort - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
8.4
note avec
1003 avis
Mis à jour le March 14, 2022
Lanta Miami Resort - Image 0
Lanta Miami Resort - Image 1
Lanta Miami Resort - Image 2
Lanta Miami Resort - Image 3
Lanta Miami Resort - Image 4
Lanta Miami Resort - Image 5
Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

When visiting Koh Lanta, you'll feel right at home at Lanta Miami Resort, which offers quality accommodation and great service. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With the city's main attractions such as Klong Nin Beach, Nui Beach, Baan Klong Tob Small Hospital within close reach, visitors to the hotel will just love its location. Lanta Miami Resort offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, taxi service, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, room service. The ambiance of Lanta Miami Resort is reflected in every guestroom. television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless (complimentary), whirlpool bathtub, non smoking rooms, air conditioning are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. The complete list of recreational facilities is available at the hotel, including private beach, outdoor pool, fishing, massage, solarium. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Koh Lanta, make Lanta Miami Resort your home away from home.

13 Moo 6, Klong Nin Beach, Koh Lanta, Thailand, 81150

