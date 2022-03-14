KRABI TEST & GO

Lanta Miami Resort - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
8.4
Bewertung mit
1003 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am March 14, 2022
Lanta Miami Resort - Image 0
Lanta Miami Resort - Image 1
Lanta Miami Resort - Image 2
Lanta Miami Resort - Image 3
Lanta Miami Resort - Image 4
Lanta Miami Resort - Image 5
+36 Fotos

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

When visiting Koh Lanta, you'll feel right at home at Lanta Miami Resort, which offers quality accommodation and great service. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With the city's main attractions such as Klong Nin Beach, Nui Beach, Baan Klong Tob Small Hospital within close reach, visitors to the hotel will just love its location. Lanta Miami Resort offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, taxi service, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, room service. The ambiance of Lanta Miami Resort is reflected in every guestroom. television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless (complimentary), whirlpool bathtub, non smoking rooms, air conditioning are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. The complete list of recreational facilities is available at the hotel, including private beach, outdoor pool, fishing, massage, solarium. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Koh Lanta, make Lanta Miami Resort your home away from home.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Lanta Miami Resort , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Lanta Miami Resort
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

13 Moo 6, Klong Nin Beach, Koh Lanta, Thailand, 81150

Partnerhotels

SAii Phi Phi Island Village
8.7
Bewertung mit
3402 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

Feriendorf Phra Nang Lanta
8.2
Bewertung mit
330 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Sea Sand Sun Resort (SHA Extra Plus)
7.5
Bewertung mit
92 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Lanta Pearl Beach Resort
8.4
Bewertung mit
321 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
TWIN LOTUS RESORT AND SPA (SHA Certified)
8.7
Bewertung mit
1120 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Phi Phi Harbour View Hotel
8.5
Bewertung mit
414 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Phi Phi Ferienresort
8.4
Bewertung mit
1621 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Rayavadee Hotel
9.3
Bewertung mit
1023 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Diamond Cave Resort & Spa
6.7
Bewertung mit
553 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU