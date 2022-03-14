BANGKOK TEST & GO

Steve Boutique Hostel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
6.9

49 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 March 14, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

When visiting Bangkok, you'll feel right at home at Steve Boutique Hostel, which offers quality accommodation and great service. Situated only 5.4 KM from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. A haven of rest and relaxation, the hotel will offer total renewal just steps away from the city's numerous attractions such as Thewej Pier, Thewet Flower Market, Wat Thewarat Kunchorn Worawiharn. The facilities and services provided by Steve Boutique Hostel ensure a pleasant stay for guests. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, airport transfer. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include non smoking rooms, air conditioning, desk, balcony/terrace, fan, provided to help guests recharge after a long day. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at Steve Boutique Hostel.

주소 /지도

4 Krung Kasem Rd (The Wet pier) ., Samphraya, Pranakorn ,Dusit, Bangkok Riverside, Bangkok, Thailand, 10200

