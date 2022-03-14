BANGKOK TEST & GO

Steve Boutique Hostel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
6.9
note avec
49 avis
Mis à jour le March 14, 2022
Steve Boutique Hostel - Image 0
Steve Boutique Hostel - Image 1
Steve Boutique Hostel - Image 2
Steve Boutique Hostel - Image 3
Steve Boutique Hostel - Image 4
Steve Boutique Hostel - Image 5
+21 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

When visiting Bangkok, you'll feel right at home at Steve Boutique Hostel, which offers quality accommodation and great service. Situated only 5.4 KM from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. A haven of rest and relaxation, the hotel will offer total renewal just steps away from the city's numerous attractions such as Thewej Pier, Thewet Flower Market, Wat Thewarat Kunchorn Worawiharn. The facilities and services provided by Steve Boutique Hostel ensure a pleasant stay for guests. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, airport transfer. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include non smoking rooms, air conditioning, desk, balcony/terrace, fan, provided to help guests recharge after a long day. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at Steve Boutique Hostel.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Steve Boutique Hostel , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Steve Boutique Hostel
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

4 Krung Kasem Rd (The Wet pier) ., Samphraya, Pranakorn ,Dusit, Bangkok Riverside, Bangkok, Thailand, 10200

Hôtels partenaires

True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1
note avec
2458 Commentaires
De ฿-1
True Siam Rangnam Hotel
8.3
note avec
1085 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sathorn
8.6
note avec
2090 Commentaires
De ฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4
note avec
6947 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel
7.2
note avec
3757 Commentaires
De ฿-1

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

Trang Hotel Bangkok
7.4
note avec
1352 Commentaires
De ฿-1
New Siam Palace Ville
8.1
note avec
1324 Commentaires
De ฿-1
W22 by Burasari
8.7
note avec
601 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Shanghai Mansion Bangkok
8.5
note avec
3583 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hotel Tranz (SHA Certified)
8.8
note avec
2062 Commentaires
De ฿-1
LiT BANGKOK Hotel
8.6
note avec
609 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Pullman Bangkok King Power Hotel
8.7
note avec
4953 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Klub Hotel Bangkok
8.4
note avec
2605 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU