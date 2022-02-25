BANGKOK TEST & GO

Salin Home Hotel Ramkhamhaeng - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.1

Salin Home Hotel Ramkhamhaeng is located two kilometers away from the Airport Link at Hua-Mark Station, shops, and the local market. The Suvarnabhumi International Airport is just a 30-minute drive away, and The Mall Bangkapi Department Store is five minutes away. All 48 rooms at Salin Home Hotel Ramkhamhaeng feature tiled flooring, walls in shades of yellow and light brown, and come with an en-suite bathroom. Guests can make use of the 24-hour room service and free Wi-Fi in all rooms. Salin Home Hotel Ramkhamhaeng is an accommodation choice for those seeking a hotel in a preferred location with pocket friendly prices.

40/1 Soi Ramkhamhaeng 50, Ramkhamhaeng Rd., Hua Mark, Bangkapi, Ramkhamhaeng, Bangkok, Thailand, 10240

