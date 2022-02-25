Salin Home Hotel Ramkhamhaeng - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Salin Home Hotel Ramkhamhaeng is located two kilometers away from the Airport Link at Hua-Mark Station, shops, and the local market. The Suvarnabhumi International Airport is just a 30-minute drive away, and The Mall Bangkapi Department Store is five minutes away. All 48 rooms at Salin Home Hotel Ramkhamhaeng feature tiled flooring, walls in shades of yellow and light brown, and come with an en-suite bathroom. Guests can make use of the 24-hour room service and free Wi-Fi in all rooms. Salin Home Hotel Ramkhamhaeng is an accommodation choice for those seeking a hotel in a preferred location with pocket friendly prices.

