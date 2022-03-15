카오락 에메랄드 비치 리조트 & 스파 - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Khaolak Emerald Beach Resort & Spa(SHA Plus+)는 고전적인 태국 디자인과 현대적인 감각이 조화를 이루고 있으며 자연 석호와 열대 정원을 둘러싸고 있습니다. 깨끗한 해변을 마주하고 있는 프라이빗 빌라는 베란다가 있어 고급스러움의 극치입니다. 모든 객실은 LCD TV로 편안하게 꾸며져 있으며 대담한 색상으로 장식되어 있습니다. 2개의 수영장, 스파, 비치 발리볼, 2개의 인근 골프 코스, 해변 마사지가 하루를 즐겁게 해줍니다. 환경 친화적인 열대 우림 투어를 하거나 스쿠버 다이빙을 해서 멋진 산호와 물고기를 구경하거나 스릴 넘치는 코끼리 트레킹을 해보세요. 호텔은 시내에서 10분 거리에 있어 천국의 평화로운 곳에서 고요함을 즐길 수 있습니다. 카오락 에메랄드 비치 리조트 & 스파(SHA Plus+)는 양질의 호텔 숙박을 위한 원스톱 목적지입니다.