Khaolak Emerald Beach Resort & Spa - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Khaolak Emerald Beach Resort & Spa (SHA Plus+) blends classical Thai design with modern touches and surrounds a natural lagoon and tropical garden. The private villas facing the pristine beach include a veranda and are the height of luxury. All the rooms are comfortably furnished with LCD TVs and are splashed with bold strokes of color. Two pools, a spa, beach volleyball, two nearby golf courses, and a beach massage compliment the day. Take an eco friendly rainforest tour, go scuba diving to see gorgeous coral and fish, or take a thrilling elephant trek. The hotel is 10 minutes to town, allowing you to enjoy serenity in this peaceful part of paradise. Khaolak Emerald Beach Resort & Spa (SHA Plus+) is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodation.
7/10 Moo 2 Ramkean, Thai Muang, Phang-nga 82210, Khaolak Beach, Khao Lak, Thailand, 82210