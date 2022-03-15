PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

考拉翡翠海滩度假村及水疗中心 - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Phang-nga
7.9
通过
587条评论进行评分
更新于 March 15, 2022
Khaolak Emerald Beach Resort & Spa - Image 0
Khaolak Emerald Beach Resort & Spa - Image 1
Khaolak Emerald Beach Resort & Spa - Image 2
Khaolak Emerald Beach Resort & Spa - Image 3
Khaolak Emerald Beach Resort & Spa - Image 4
Khaolak Emerald Beach Resort & Spa - Image 5
+8 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Khaolak Emerald Beach Resort & Spa (SHA Plus+) 将经典泰式设计与现代风格融为一体，周围环绕着天然泻湖和热带花园。面向原始海滩的私人别墅包括一个阳台，是奢华的高度。所有客房都布置舒适，配有液晶电视，并以大胆的色彩点缀。两个游泳池、一个水疗中心、沙滩排球、两个附近的高尔夫球场，以及海滩按摩服务，让您度过美好的一天。参加生态友好的热带雨林之旅，去水肺潜水看美丽的珊瑚和鱼，或参加惊险的大象跋涉。酒店距镇上 10 分钟路程，让您在这片宁静的天堂享受宁静。 Khaolak Emerald Beach Resort & Spa (SHA Plus+) 是您享受优质酒店住宿的一站式目的地。

SHOW ALL HOTELS
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是考拉翡翠海滩度假村及水疗中心的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 考拉翡翠海滩度假村及水疗中心
查看所有评论

地址/地图

7/10 Moo 2 Ramkean, Thai Muang, Phang-nga 82210, Khaolak Beach, Khao Lak, Thailand, 82210

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

考拉梅林度假村
8.3

105 评论
฿-1
卡利马度假村和别墅考拉克
9

577 评论
฿-1
Khaolak Wanaburee Resort
8.5

114 评论
฿-1
TUI BLUE Khao Lak Resort - 仅限成人
8.8

312 评论
฿-1
考拉班达里度假村及水疗中心
8.8

621 评论
฿-1
卡塔塔尼度假村金沙考拉克
8.8

1583 评论
฿-1
卡塔塔尼度假村沙滩上的叶子
8.5

460 评论
฿-1
X10 考拉克度假村
9.2

365 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU