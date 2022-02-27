코랄 클리프 비치 리조트 사무이 - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Coral Cliff Beach Resort Samui는 조경된 코코넛 숲으로 둘러싸인 고급스러운 만에 자리 잡고 있습니다. 레스토랑은 고전적인 태국, 중국 및 유럽 요리를 제공합니다. 객실은 전통적인 남부 태국 스타일로 장식되어 있으며 바다의 넓은 발코니가 있습니다. 수영장에서 수영을 즐기거나 인근 산호초 주변에서 스노클링과 스쿠버 다이빙을 즐겨 보십시오. 이곳은 아름다운 사무이 섬에서 머물기에 가장 매력적이고 바람직한 장소 중 하나입니다. Coral Cliff Beach Resort Samui 객실을 예약하려면 체류 날짜를 선택하고 보안 온라인 예약 양식을 작성하십시오.