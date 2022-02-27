SAMUI TEST & GO

Coral Cliff Beach Resort Samui - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Samui
7.8
rating with
234 reviews
Updated on February 27, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Coral Cliff Beach Resort Samui is set in an exclusive cove framed by landscaped coconut groves. The restaurant serves classic Thai, Chinese, and European cuisine. Rooms are decorated in a traditional southern Thai style and have a wide balcony view of the ocean. Guests can enjoy a swim in the pool or snorkeling and scuba diving around the nearby coral reefs. This is one of the most charming and desirable locations to stay on the beautiful island of Samui. For your reservation at Coral Cliff Beach Resort Samui, please select the dates of your stay and complete our secure online booking form.

Address / Map

210 Coral Cliff Beach, Lamai Koh Samui, Lamai, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84310

