Coral Cliff Beach Resort Samui - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Coral Cliff Beach Resort Samui is set in an exclusive cove framed by landscaped coconut groves. The restaurant serves classic Thai, Chinese, and European cuisine. Rooms are decorated in a traditional southern Thai style and have a wide balcony view of the ocean. Guests can enjoy a swim in the pool or snorkeling and scuba diving around the nearby coral reefs. This is one of the most charming and desirable locations to stay on the beautiful island of Samui. For your reservation at Coral Cliff Beach Resort Samui, please select the dates of your stay and complete our secure online booking form.