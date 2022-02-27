SAMUI TEST & GO

コーラルクリフビーチリゾートサムイ - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Samui
7.8

234レビューによる評価
更新日 February 27, 2022
Coral Cliff Beach Resort Samui - Image 0
Coral Cliff Beach Resort Samui - Image 1
Coral Cliff Beach Resort Samui - Image 2
Coral Cliff Beach Resort Samui - Image 3
Coral Cliff Beach Resort Samui - Image 4
Coral Cliff Beach Resort Samui - Image 5
+43 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

コーラルクリフビーチリゾートサムイは、手入れの行き届いたココナッツの木立に囲まれた高級な入り江にあります。レストランでは、クラシックなタイ料理、中華料理、ヨーロッパ料理を提供しています。客室は伝統的なタイ南部のスタイルで装飾され、海の広いバルコニーの景色を眺めることができます。プールで泳いだり、近くのサンゴ礁周辺でシュノーケリングやスキューバダイビングを楽しめます。これは、美しいサムイ島に滞在するのに最も魅力的で望ましい場所の1つです。コーラルクリフビーチリゾートサムイでのご予約は、ご滞在日を選択し、安全なオンライン予約フォームにご記入ください。

SHOW ALL HOTELS
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
コーラルクリフビーチリゾートサムイゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す コーラルクリフビーチリゾートサムイ
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

210 Coral Cliff Beach, Lamai Koh Samui, Lamai, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84310

パートナーホテル

チャウエンノイプールヴィラ
8
との評価
464 レビュー
から ฿-1
スカイビーチホテル
9.5
との評価
23 レビュー
から ฿-1

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

CHUZ Villas Samui
9.4
との評価
15 レビュー
から ฿-1
ラマイサムイ
8.5
との評価
338 レビュー
から ฿-1
ファーストバンガロービーチリゾート
7.4
との評価
642 レビュー
から ฿-1
ファーストレジデンスホテル
7.6
との評価
735 レビュー
から ฿-1
ザハイブホテルサムイ
8.3
との評価
1255 レビュー
から ฿-1
スパリゾート
7.3
との評価
8 レビュー
から ฿-1
バナナファンシーリゾート
9.3
との評価
268 レビュー
から ฿-1
KCビーチクラブ＆プールヴィラ
7.7
との評価
289 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU