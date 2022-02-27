コーラルクリフビーチリゾートサムイ - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
コーラルクリフビーチリゾートサムイは、手入れの行き届いたココナッツの木立に囲まれた高級な入り江にあります。レストランでは、クラシックなタイ料理、中華料理、ヨーロッパ料理を提供しています。客室は伝統的なタイ南部のスタイルで装飾され、海の広いバルコニーの景色を眺めることができます。プールで泳いだり、近くのサンゴ礁周辺でシュノーケリングやスキューバダイビングを楽しめます。これは、美しいサムイ島に滞在するのに最も魅力的で望ましい場所の1つです。コーラルクリフビーチリゾートサムイでのご予約は、ご滞在日を選択し、安全なオンライン予約フォームにご記入ください。