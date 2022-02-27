珊瑚崖海滩度假村 苏梅岛 - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
苏梅岛珊瑚崖海滩度假村坐落在一个独特的海湾，四周环绕着风景优美的椰子林。餐厅供应经典的泰国、中国和欧洲美食。客房以传统的泰国南部风格装饰，享有海景的宽阔阳台。客人可以在游泳池游泳或在附近的珊瑚礁周围浮潜和水肺潜水。这是美丽的苏梅岛上最迷人、最理想的住宿地点之一。当您在苏梅岛珊瑚崖海滩度假村预订时，请选择您的停留日期，并请填满我们的安全的在线预订表格。