Buri Rasa Village Samui - Samui (SHA+) Sandbox Hotel

이 낭만적인 해변 리조트는 고전적인 태국 디자인과 환대의 전형을 보여줍니다. Buri Rasa Village Samui는 모든 기대되는 편의 시설, 거대한 객실, 해변 전망 및 탁월한 서비스를 갖춘 빛나는 안다만 바다로 녹아드는 가장 하얀 해변에 자리잡고 있습니다. 반짝이는 수영장에 앉아 스파에서 휴식을 취하거나 해변에서 일광욕을 즐기세요. 무엇을 하든지 별빛 아래 해변의 높은 오두막에서 제공되는 고전적인 태국 음식을 놓치지 마세요. 여기에 머무는 동안 진정한 태국 경험이 다음 여행을 기다립니다. 보안 온라인 양식에 여행 날짜를 입력하고 클릭한 다음 부리 라사 빌리지 사무이에서 즐거운 휴가를 보내십시오.

