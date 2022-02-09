武里拉沙村苏梅岛 - Samui (SHA+) Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

这个浪漫的海滨度假村是经典泰式设计和热情好客的缩影。 Buri Rasa Village Samui 坐落在最白的海滩上，融入了闪亮的安达曼海，拥有所有预期的设施、宽敞的客房、海滨景观和卓越的服务。坐在波光粼粼的游泳池旁，在水疗中心放松身心，或在海滩上享受日光浴，但无论您做什么，都不要错过星空下海滩上高架小屋供应的经典泰式美食。入住这里，真正的泰国体验等待您的下一次旅行。只需在我们安全的在线表格上输入您的旅行日期，点击，即可享受您的 Buri Rasa Village Samui 之旅。

