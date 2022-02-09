Buri Rasa Village Samui - Samui (SHA+) Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This romantic beachfront resort epitomizes classic Thai design and hospitality. Buri Rasa Village Samui sits on the whitest of beaches melting into the shining Andaman sea with all the expected amenities, huge rooms, beachfront views, and outstanding service. Sit at the shimmering pool, relax at the spa, or sunbathe on the beach, but whatever you do, don't miss the classic Thai food served in raised huts on the beach under the stars. The true Thai experience awaits your next trip when staying here. Just enter your travel dates on our secure online form, click, and enjoy your getaway to the Buri Rasa Village Samui.

